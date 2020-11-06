Webinar on sustainable energy and environmental issues and solutions

Shimla (The Hawk): The Centre of Excellence in Energy Science & Technology (CEEST), Shoolini University, started a webinar series on "Sustainable Energy and Environmental Issues and Solutions" from today. The weekly webinar series will include invited talks by academicians and eminent researchers from all over the world. The objective of this series is to update latest research trends and innovative technology applications which can improve the life of people worldwide.

Prof. PK Khosla, Vice Chancellor, Shoolini University, inaugurated the webinar series and shared his valuable thoughts. Prof SS Chandel, Director Energy, proposed the concept note and elaborated the need for sustainable energy.

The speaker of the series was Dr. Ravita Lamba. Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur. She spoke about the recent developments in solar photovoltaic and solar thermal systems and their possibilities and importance from the energy and environmental prospective.