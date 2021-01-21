Third phase of polling ended with 85 pc polling in Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP): The third and final phase of the Panchayati raj institutions elections ended with about eighty-five per cent voters exercised their right of franchise in the district on Thursday.

Voters were scanned for temperature and their hands sanitized as per the instructions of the State Election commission.

Women voters once again maintained their supremacy and voted in large number to outsmart men in the electoral battle also.

Incidentally, as per the decision of the state government about fifty percent of the PRI seats had to go to the females as they had been given fifty percent reservations in the PRI/CIVIC bodies for contesting the elections.

They had also outclassed the men in the first two phases in the district thereby proving that they have much knowledge of their legal and democratic rights as compared to their counterparts.

The polling that started with a positive note in the early morning due to bright sunshine continued with the same tempo till its ending at 1600 hrs.

The counting of the votes for the posts of pradhans, up-pradhans and ward panches will end tonight, where as the counting for the Zila parishad and panchayat samiti seats would take place tomorrow (Friday).

Deputy Commissioner, Debashweta Banik congratulated the people of the district for taking part in the elections in such a large numbers and said that it proved how much faith they had in the democratic institutions of the country.

She claimed that the polling was calm and peaceful and no unwanted incident was reported from any part of the district today and in the first two phases of the elections On January 17th and 19th.

