Session on the Literature Nobel Laureate, Louise Gluck organised

Solan (The Hawk): Belletristic, the literary society of the English Department, Shoolini University, organised a panel discussion on this year's Nobel Laureate for Literature, the American poet, Louise Glück.

The panelists for the session were Prof. M.L. Raina formerly of Panjab University, and Prof. Sanjukta Dasgupta from Calcutta University.

Louise Elisabeth Glück, born on April 22, 1943, is a poet and essayist who, apart from this year's Nobel Laureate, has won various other awards, including a Pulitzer Prize, a National Book Award, the National Humanities Medal, and much more. She is often described as an autobiographical poet and her major works are praised for their emotional intensity and for frequently drawing on mythology or nature imagery to meditate on personal experiences as well as modern life.



Prof. Sanjukta Dasgupta drew attention towards various brief interventions made by Glück, which are rather fascinating , she does not wish to be defined on the basis of her gender but as a lyric poet. She portrays herself not only as a poet who feels but also as one who thinks, contradicting the notion that a man thinks but a woman only feels.



Prof. Sanjukta also made cross-references to other poets like Bob Dylan and Sylvia Plath, comparing Gluck's work with that of her contemporaries.

Prof. M.L. Raina added to the discussion, drawing attention to the sense of kinship between mythological references in Glück's poems, and the lack of adjectives in the poetry which makes it more direct and appealing. Plus, the sense of closeness she creates with her readers through her words is commendable.

The session concluded with an announcement by Prof. Manju Jaidka, HOD Department of English, that next week's Belletristic Friday would have a discussion on "The Love for Literature".