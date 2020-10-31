Q?riosity quiz won by Bal Bharti School Delhi wins All-India quiz

Solan (The Hawk): India's biggest and Shoolini's longest 'Quriosity' quiz trophy was bagged by Gautam Gupta from Bal Bharti School, Delhi. The second position was secured by Tarpan Soni from Police DAV School Jalandhar and Laavnya from Queen's Valley School Delhi won the 3rd prize.

The winner got a cash prize of Rs 25000 and a running trophy, the first runner up won a cash prize of Rs 15000 and second runner-up won cash Prize of Rs 10000.

The longest virtual quiz was organised by the Faculty of Management Sciences and Liberal Arts (FMSLA) and conceptualised by 'Ideas That Matter'. This year more than 200 schools across the country participated in the competition. The Quiz was started on October 10 and out of 200 teams, six teams made it to qualify to compete in the Grand Finale. Springdale Senior School Amritsar, Bhartiya Vidya Kitchlu Nagar Ludhiana, St. Kabir Public School, Queen's Valley School, Police DAV School, and Bal Bharti School Rohini Delhi were the six schools that competed in the finale.

The Grand finale of the quiz was conducted by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla along with Mr Vivek Atray, Motivational Speaker and Visiting Professor at Shoolini University.

FMSLA has been hosting the BizQuiz for almost a decade. Now renamed called Q?risosity, it was organised virtually this time due to covid pandemic. The quiz was conducted in four rounds for 20 days and more than three thousand questions were asked in live quiz. In round one, 200 hundred schools participated and out of two hundred, 60 schools qualified for the quarterfinal round and twenty-one schools have been reached in the semifinal. The top six Schools reached the final.

Ms. Avnee Khosla, Trustee and Vice President of Shoolini University, overall incharge of the Quiz, said it was a "huge success and we were able to reach students from across the nation with the help of our outreach team". She congratulated all the faculty members and students who worked hard to organised such a big event successfully.

The outreach team was headed by Ms Shikha Sood. The quiz was Coordinated by Dr. Nitin Gupta and his team.