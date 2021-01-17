Keylong shivers at -8 C in Himachal

Shimla: Keylong continued to shiver at sub-zero temperature in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, the meteorological department said.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri was 1.8, 9.2 and 9.4 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 8.1 degrees, the department said.

Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 8 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa recorded a low of 1.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Solan and Kangra at 20 degrees Celsius each.

The Met Centre has forecast dense fog at isolated places in the plains and low hills of the state on Monday, and dry weather in the state till Friday.

A fresh western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan region after Friday and it may cause scattered or widespread rain, snow over the state, Singh said.

—PTI