HPTDC Adds Two More Euro-VI AC Volvo Coaches In Its Existing Fleet

Shimla (The Hawk):A spokesperson of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation here today said that for the convenience of the tourist the Transport wing of Corporation is operating AC Volvo Coaches on Shimla-Delhi-Shimla, Manali-Delhi-Manali and vice versa. He said that on the demand of tourists and groups the Corporation is also operating Non AC Deluxe Buses for sightseeing tours around Shimla and Manali. These buses are also operated on Shimla- Manali-Shimla and vice versa route.

He further said that HP Tourism Development Corporation had added two new Euro –VI AC Volvo Coaches in its existing fleet. He said that HPTDC is the first buyer of these Euro-VI AC Volvo Coaches in all over India.