Final round of PRI polling starts on brisk note in HP's Hamirpur

Hamirpur (HP): Final and third round of the polling for the Panchayati Raj Institutions of the state started amid chill but with bright sunshine in the district Thursday morning.

The polling that started at 0800 hrs sharp will end at 1600 hrs. Thereafter, Corona patients will exercise their right of franchise.

About five per cent voters had exercised their right of franchise in the first half an hour of the polling.

Long queues of the voters have started piling up at different polling stations of the district, as per reports reaching here this morning.

Women voters are taking the command in the third phase of the polling too and they have started reaching the polling stations in large numbers to cast their votes.

The polling will be held for the 81 gram panchayats and for that 457 polling parties had been deputed, according to Deputy Commissioner, Debashweta Banik.

She said that results for the posts of Pradhans, Up-pradhans and panches would be announced immediately after the ending of the polling.

In case of the Zila parishad and panchayat samiti wards, the counting would be held on Friday (tomorrow) at various block headquarters of the district, she added.

The Decommer visited a few polling stations immediately after the polling started and expressed satisfaction over the polling.

