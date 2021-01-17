Farmers agitation would end soon: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP): Union Minister of state for finance and Corporate affairs, Anurag Thakur on Sunday expressed optimism that the agitation by the farmers on three farm bills would end soon and a final solution would come out which would be acceptable to both parties.

Talking to reporters after casting vote with his family at Samirpur polling station on Sunday, he said that the BJP was pro-farmers and was all set to double their income in coming two to three years. He said that some elements were harming the cause of the farmers and misleading them but the day was not for when farmers would realize that that their friend was and end the agitation amicably.

He said that talks in this respect with the central ministers and the leaders of the farmers were still in progress and he was sure that talks would be fruitful shortly as the central government was in favor of helping the farming community.

Thakur said that the central government had accepted the Dr. Swaminathan report and had provided relief amounting to thousands of crore rupees to the farmers. The farmers were happy for this but some persons were still trying to misguide them for their own benefits and welfare.

He said that the BJP government had given more MSP to farmers than the Congress party was giving earlier and it had made more than two crore and fifty lakh kisan cards thereby helping them to make purchases and get benefits of the farmers related schemes.

He was, however, pained to say that farmers were being misled by Congress party and other opposition leaders as they were out of power and wanted to come to power. However, their evil intentions would not yield favorable results and the BJP would continue to remain in power and work for the wellbeing and welfare of the masses.

Replying to a question, he said that the party was sure to form its civic bodies in the state in majority as those elected were having allegiance with the BJP and only a handful of the Congress party leanings have won the elections. He claimed that the BJP was united and those who had won defeating the official candidates had returned to the main fold of the party.

—UNI