National Youth Day Celebrated At Shoolini Univ

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University's Loudspeakers Club celebrated National Youth Day to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. To commemorate the occasion virtual competitions in speech, poetry and poster-making were organised on five famous quotes of Swami Vivekananda. The event was organised by the Dean Students Welfare Mrs Poonam Nanda.

The virtual event was inaugurated by the University Chancellor Prof. P. K Khosla. He encouraged the students to participate more in such activities. In the virtual event around 60 students participated in the various competitions.

The winner of the speech competition was Arjama from B.Tech, the second runner-up was Saurabh from B.Tech, and the third position was grabbed by Saloni (BALLB), Deepshikha (B. Pharma), and Kanika(Biotech). The first position in Poster Making was bagged by Anuj (B Pharma), the winner of the second position was Sibraj (Biotech) and the third position was given to Virender( Bsc Hospitality).

The poetry competition was won by Sonia Rana (M.Pharma) second position in poetry was given to Prashant (Msc. Zoology) and third position to Tushar from BBA.

Mrs. Poonam Nanda said the students participated enthusiastically in such extra-curricular activities. She further added that we the University will keep conducting such competitions for the students to help them to enhance their overall personality. Ms Avleen Kaur was the Student Incharge of the event.