Devastating fire gutted properties tunes to lakhs in Chopal subdivision

Shimla: Devastating fire broke out near Kiri village under Pujarali Gram Panchayat and Nerwa police station of Chopal subdivision of Shimla district last night gutted properties tunes to lakhs of rupees as dry grass fodder and apple orchard reduced to ashes in the mishap.

Superintendent of police Shimla Mr Mohit Chawla said that local people tried to doused down the infernos but they couldn't control it due to blowing of speedy wind.

The recently collected sixteen piles of grass and Apple orchard belonged to a Surinder Thakur gutted in the blages.

A team of revenue department would visit the affected area to estimate the loss caused by the fire today, he added.

