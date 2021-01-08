11 remote panchayats in HP get representatives unopposed

Shimla: Sensing a challenge to conduct the polls amid the coronavirus pandemic, 11 of the 13 panchayats in the remote Spiti block of Himachal Pradesh got representatives unopposed, officials said on Thursday.

Two panchayats -- Kaza and Khurik -- will be held on January 17, the day the elections will be held across the state.

Also, 12 block development committee members have got elected unanimously, while the remaining three posts will go to the polls along with the two panchayats.

Block Development Officer Mohinder Partap told IANS that the polls for the posts of 'pradhan' or president and 'up-pradhan' or vice-president and 'panches' or ward members of the remaining two panchayats would be held on January 17 and the results would be declared on the same evening.

The ballots for the panchayat samiti members for three posts will be counted on January 22.

Partap said the locals in 11 panchayats have set an example by getting their representatives elected unopposed in the times of the pandemic.

Newly elected Losar panchayat President Ringzin Dolma said as Covid-19 made it immensely challenging, it was an occasion for democracies the world over to come together to conduct the polls unopposed.

"Secondly, each panchayat that got members elected unopposed in the state is entitled to get a a special development grant of Rs 10 lakh. Now this amount will help promoting local development," Dolma told IANS over phone.

The entire Spiti Valley is populated mainly by tribals. The climatic conditions of the district are harsh as much of the land forms part of a cold desert where the mercury drops below minus 20 degrees Celsius during winters.

