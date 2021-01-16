Woman sanitation worker gets first Covid vaz jab in Gurugram

Gurugram: The Covid-19 vaccine drive in Gurugram was launched on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the national-wide drive via video conferencing aimed at ending the pandemic.

The Covid vaccine was first administered to a sanitation worker named Radha Chaudhary, 47, along with district immunisation officer M.P. Singh.

Addressing the country digitally, the Prime Minister said that India managed to make vaccines in a very short period which usually takes years.

Modi also welcomed the efforts of scientists who were involved in vaccine research and process, saying they deserve special praise for making these vaccines and with the help vaccine India will mark victory against the deadliest virus.

The Prime Minister further reminded people to get two doses of the vaccine, after a gap of one month between the first and second doses.

'The necessary doses of the vaccine will develop enough strength to fight against the Covid-19 virus,' the Prime Minister said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram has more than 36,000 health workers and on Saturday 600 of them will get the vaccine at six locations in Gurugram — Wazirabad girls' school, Bhangrola, Daultabad, Medanta the medicity hospital, Chauma and SGT medical college.

According to the district health department, the vaccination drive would be carried out on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccines would be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and in each vaccination centre upto 100 people would be vaccinated on a single day.

In Gurugram around 57,729 Covid-19 cases have came to fore out of which 349 people have lost their lives till January 15, according to daily health bulletin.

The district Health Department on Thursday received 85,400 doses of the Covid vaccine for five districts including Gurugram.

Virender Yadav, civil surgeon, Gurugram, had received the doses from Kurukshetra district in Haryana. The vaccine was placed in a cold chain centre in Pataudi under the supervision of Yadav.

From Gurugram, the vaccine has been supplied to other districts which include Faridabad, Nuh, Rewari and Palwal.

