Water Conservation Is The Need Of The Hour : Haryana Agri Minister

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister, Mr. JP Dalal said that water conservation is the need of the hour. In view of this, 'Mera Pani-Meri Virasat Yojana' has been implemented as per the vision of the Haryana Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal. The State Government's resolve is to save every drop of water and to supply water to every field.

In a statement issued here today, the Agriculture Minister said that the Chief Minister, while turning the challenge into opportunity during the lockdown due COVID-19, catalysed a shift of trend among farmers in the state's paddy-rich districts towards the sowing of alternative crops requiring lesser water for which 'Mera Pani-Meri Virasat Yojana', a new scheme was prepared and suggestions were invited from farmer groups and other stake holders through digitally and viable suggestions were included in this scheme.



Mr. Dalal said that positive results of this scheme were seen and in about 1.27 lakh hectare area, farmers got registered to cultivate other crops instead of paddy. He said that such farmers get incentive at the rate of Rs 7000 per acre. He said that under other schemes of water conservation, subsidy of Rs 10,000 per acre and maximum Rs 60,000 per farmer is given under the underground pipeline scheme for irrigation. Similarly, sprinkler and other micro irrigation plants are subsidized up to 85 percent.



The Agriculture Minister said that under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, about 12.55 lakh hectare land of 1895 Gram Panchayats of 36 blocks of 13 districts with excessive ground water exploitation and dark zone will be covered and a provision has been made to spend an amount of Rs 723.19 crore on this work in the next five years.



Mr. Dalal said that Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority has been constituted to treat the water of about 14,000 ponds in the state which can be used for irrigation and other needs. The authority has started to treat the water of about 200 ponds using 5-Pond and 3-Pond technique. (JMT-INF ).





