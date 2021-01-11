Urdu Bulletin: Kisan Mahapanchayat in Haryana, bird flu scare make headlines

New Delhi: Various Urdu publications have on Monday highlighted the ongoing farmers' protest. Reports claimed that farmers in Haryana were lathi-charged at the meeting site where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was scheduled to address the Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Most newspapers also published reports of bird flu incidents being recorded from various parts of the country.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with "clash between farmers and police in Haryana". It says that to express their anger over the three newly-enacted farm laws, farmers in Haryana occupied the spot where "Kisan Mahapanchayat" organised by the BJP. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address the meet.

The publication also reports that the Supreme Court will on Monday hear the petition against the farmers protesting at various borders of the national capital. And the news of Rahul Gandhi slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the farmers' issue has been highlighted prominently.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper displayed the news of farmers protest in Haryana with the multiple photographs displaying the broken stage at the "Kisan Mahapanchayat". It claimed that police lathi-charged protestors and used water cannons and tear gas to disrupt the crowd.

The paper also highlighted "No NRC in Bihar" stating that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he will not allow National Register of Citizens process in the state. The paper also reports that West Bengal declares that the government will provide COVID-19 vaccine for free in the state.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper gave prominent space to the news of bird flu, which it reported was spreading fast across the country. Now the government has issued an advisory for dealing with the bird flu.

At present seven states including Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh has confirmed the case of the flu, it said. (ANI)