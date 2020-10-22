Sports deptt will organize competitions for boys and girls on Haryana Day

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Mr. Sandeep Singh, said that on the occasion of Haryana Diwas on November 1, 2020 the Sports Department will organize eight competitions for boys and girls of under-21 category and under-19 category at the district level. In this sports competition, standard operating norms (SOP) of social distancing will be strictly followed to deal with the corona crisis.

Mr. Sandeep Singh shared this information in a meeting organized with District Sports and Youth Affairs Officers and Coaches in Panchkula today. Director, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Mr. SS Phulia was also present in the meeting.

He informed that in this competition, four individual games will be conducted in athletics, wrestling, boxing, badminton and four team games of hockey, kabaddi, football and handball. Apart from this, a webinar will also be organized by the Sports Department on the youth.

He said that players of the state have made their mark on the national and international level due to which the state has got the opportunity to host the Khelo India Games-2021. He directed the officers to start preparing immediately so that the Khelo India Games -2021 can be conducted successfully and wherever there is a need to strengthen the basic infrastructure that should be completed on priority. He shared his experiences of visiting the sports stadiums and other facilities built in various states of the country. He said that good facilities have been provided in many stadiums at a low budget with an excellent level of maintenance. The State Government will leave no stone unturned to make the Khelo India Games-2021 memorable, he emphasized.

He said that under the Haryana Sports & Physical Fitness Policy 2015, sportspersons have been provided with facilities like cash incentives and reservation in jobs. Haryana is emerging as a leading sports hub in the country due to the best sports policy, he added. He said that the future of sportspersons of the state is much brighter as compared to other states. The Haryana government has approved a scheme to give an incentive of Rs 5 lakh in advance to the sportspersons who have qualified for the Olympic and Paralympics Games.

During the meeting, District Sports and Youth Affairs Officers and Coaches shared their experiences and suggestions in an effort to raise the level of sports in the State. (JMT-INF ).



