Road accidents decreased by 20.44 % in Haryana during first nine months of 2020

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Police has claimed that as a result of its concerted efforts, road fatalities and injuries are on a declining trend since January this year.

Giving this information here today, Director General of Police (DGP) Haryana, Mr. Manoj Yadava said that road accidents in the state have registered a fall of 20.44 per cent in first nine months of 2020 as compared to last year. Also, the number of fatalities and injuries reported between January and September this year decreased by 19.04 per cent and 24.03 per cent respectively.

As per official figures, the number of road mishaps reported between January and September 2020 came down to 6476 from 8140 in 2019, showing a fall of 1,664 cases. The incidents of casualties also saw a sharp decline of 713 cases, from 3,744 in 2019 to 3,031 in 2020. Similarly, incidents of injuries to persons have fallen by 1,677 cases. In total, 5,299 cases of injuries to persons were reported in June 2020 as compared to 6,976 in 2019.

He said that road mishaps also witnessed a decline even after the relaxation in guidelines issued by Central Government for Covid-19 lockdown in Unlock-4. Road mishaps came down to 814 in September 2020, witnessing a 5.23 percent fall, as compared to 859 in 2019. From about 25 daily cases of injuries to persons reported in 2019, the number fell down to 20 in 2020 with an average dip of 20.47 per cent.

Mr. Yadava said that comparative data analysis for September month as well as the first 9 months of 2020 clearly indicated that Haryana Police is moving on a safer lane in terms of road and traffic safety. "We remain deeply committed to reducing road accidents and have been taking several measures, including scientific investigation of road accidents, concrete measures to prevent them, intensive awareness campaigns and better road safety management," he added. In addition, the field units are also taking strict action against traffic violators.

The DGP urged the citizens to help the police by following the traffic rules and educate others too in this direction. (JMT-INF ).