Protesting farmers try to disrupt Haryana CM's event, face teargas shells

Karnal (Haryana): Tension prevailed in Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's home constituency Karnal on Sunday with the police firing teargas shells and using water cannons to disperse farmers, who had gathered there to oppose the holding of 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' aimed at highlighting the benefits of the three Central farm laws.

Heavy security has been deployed at Kaimla village in Karnal district, where Khattar is scheduled to address the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

The farmers were seen crossing the barricades despite the police using force to disperse them.

A strong police contingent comprising four Superintendents of Police (SPs) and more than a dozen Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) have been deployed at different entry points to prevent the farmers' entry.

The farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have accused the Chief Minister Khattar for attempting to divide farmers by holding such meetings.

"What was the need to hold 'mahapanchayat' when thousands of farmers have been sitting at the borders of Delhi for the past 45 days, demanding to revoke the farm laws," a protesting farmer said.

The Karnal Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said strict action would be taken against the protesters if they tried to disrupt the Chief Minister's programme.

Several leaders of the BJP and its alliance partner, the JJP, have been facing protests for the last many weeks. Even recently Khattar's cavalcade was obstructed by protesting farmers in Ambala.

