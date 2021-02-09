Property dealer commits suicide, five booked

Gurugram: A property dealer, identified as Joginder Yadav alias Jugnu, a resident of Nathupur village in Gurugram, has committed suicide by hanging himself from ceiling fan.

The police have booked five persons including a Delhi police officer and the village Nambardar for allegedly forcing him to take the extreme step.

Those booked include his business partner Manoj Kumar, Jagvir Singh, Vinod, Vikram Dabas and Sarabjit Nagar. A case under Sections 306 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against them following the statement of Manju Yadav, wife of the deceased, the police said on Monday.



In her complaint Manju stated to the DLF Phase-3 police that her husband was a property dealer and was in depression for the past few years. The woman said when she asked him about the reason her husband told her that he formed a company in 2015 with Manoj and Jagvir Singh. All three were Directors in the company.

"After some time, the three bought some land in Dehradun through two people named Prem Negi and Suresh Negi. There was a plan to build a villa on it, but without informing Jogendra, Manoj and Jagvir sold their share of land to a person named Vikram Dabas. Due to this, a dispute started between the three. The duo pressured Jogendra to give his share of land to Dabas. For this, Manoj and Jagvir were creating pressure on him," the woman told the police.

The woman also stated in her complaint that her husband was also doing business with a person named Sarbjit Nagar, but they faced huge loss in the business.

"My husband later learnt that Sarabjit, Manoj, Jagbir, Vinod and Vikram Dabas were known to each other and all were mentally disturbing my husband. Due to this extreme pressure, my husband committed suicide by hanging himself on February 4," she told the police.

"A case of abetment of suicide has been filed against the five persons. The matter is being investigated while no arrests have been made so far. Preliminary probe indicated that the deceased took the extreme due to monetary dispute," said Vineet Kumar, Station House Officer of DLF Phase-3 police station in Gurugram.

—IANS