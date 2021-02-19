Outrage after rats nibble at farmer's body in Haryana hospital

New Delhi: The body of a 72-year-old farmer was allegedly gnawed at by rats at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Haryana's Sonipat district, prompting the authorities to order a probe.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning when the family of Rajender found injury marks on his face and foot.

The body of Rajender, who died of heart attack, was kept at the mortuary on Wednesday night, the officials said on Friday.

There were three rodent bite marks on the body, they said.

Sonipat Principal Medical Officer Jai Bhagwan said a team of three doctors -- Deputy Medical Superintendents Ginni Lamba, Sandeep Lathwal and Senior Medical Officer Sushil Jain has been formed to inquire into the matter.

"A team of three doctors are inquiring into the matter and they will see on whose part the negligence has been in this incident," said Jai Bhagwan.

The team of doctors will submit the report within a day, he further said.

Rajender was a resident of Baiyanpur village in Sonipat.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala described the incident as shocking.

In a tweet, he said a farmer's body is nibbled by rodents and the "Bharatiya Janata Party government acts as a mute spectator".

—PTI