Minimum temperature settles below normal at many places in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: The minimum temperature remained below normal limits on Friday at many places in Punjab and Haryana which witnessed fog in the early hours.

Adampur in Punjab reeled under intense chill recording a low of 4.1 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar recorded a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department officials here said.

Gurdaspur, Bathinda, Halwara, Ludhiana and Patiala, also braved the chill recording respective minimums of 5 degrees C, 5.5 degrees C, 5.8 degrees Celsius, 6.4 degrees Celsius and 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital, of the two states, recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar reeled under a biting chill recording a low of 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul registered a low of 5 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani recorded a minimum of 6.6 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak, Ambala and Karnal recorded respective minimums of 5.2 degrees Celsius, 7.9 degrees Celsius and 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Fog reduced visibility early in the morning at several places including Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal, Bhiwani, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Pathankot, the MeT officials said. —PTI