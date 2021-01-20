Minimum temperature hovers above normal in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: The minimum temperature hovered above normal limits at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

According to the meteorological department, Chandigarh, the common capital of the states, recorded a minimum of 9.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a low of 9.3 degrees, while Patiala recorded 10 degrees Celsius. Faridkot recorded a temperature of 7.6 degrees and Gurdaspur registered 7.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

However, Amritsar experienced a cold night recording a low of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded 7.2 degrees, Ambala (9.5 degrees), Rohtak (8.2 degrees) and Sirsa 7.6 degrees Celsius, all above normal minimum temperatures.

The MeT officials added that fog reduced visibility at several places in the states, including Chandigarh, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Bhiwnai, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot and Bathinda.

—PTI



