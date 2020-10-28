Many Aviation companies willing to set up projects in Haryana, Met CM Khattar

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A number of companies to upgrade aviation infrastructure in Haryana and to set up training centres so as to generate employment opportunities in the field of aviation , during a business meet , presented their proposals to Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday .

The representatives of the companies gave detailed information about their proposals in a meeting held with the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at the Airport in Hisar.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar had arrived Hisar to attend a state-level programme organized on the completion of one year of the second term of BJP led government .

CM Khattar also performed Bhoomi Pujan of Runway for Phase-II of Integrated Aviation Hub Hisar at Hisar Airport during a programme held on this occasion .

Director, US-India Aviation Cooperation Program, Sandeep Bahl said that 30 major aviation companies of America are keen to set up their projects in Haryana. On this, the Chief Minister referred to the discussion held about the Aviation Project during his visit to America. While assuring complete cooperation, the Chief Minister said that the project has a bright future.

CMD, Havas Corporation Company, Anshul Bhardwaj said that his company aims to set up an aircraft component maintenance plant.

MD, FSTC Company, Captain Dilawar Singh Basro said that he has prepared a project to provide commercial pilot training. For this, his company intends to work with the government as a private partner, he added.

MD, Blue Synergy Company Ms. Neelu Khatri, said that her company aims to impart necessary training in the course required for Group C & D jobs in the field of aviation. She further added that the training will be imparted to train the youth of the state to become technicians, runway handlers, training to drive on the runway, ATC staff and security etc in the field of aviation. The company will enter into an agreement with any Government University in this regard. They will also provide certificates from internationally recognized authority to the youth pursuing training.

Air Taxi Captain, Varun Sihag said that his company has three seater and 9 seater aircrafts. His company is ready to start flights from Hisar to Dehradun and Hisar to Chandigarh. During the business meet, the Chief Minister especially asked the representative of Spice Jet Company, Jitendra Pandey regarding the status of his company's project. Pandey said that there has been some delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the project will start soon.

Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal welcomed all the companies to Haryana and assured that all possible support will be extended to the companies and urged them to set up their projects in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Civil Aviation Minister, Dushyant Chautala urged the representatives of the companies to expand their business in the state while contributing towards the progress of the state.