Man held for firing outside Gurugram mall

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man was arrested on charge of opening fire at a mall on the Mehrauli-Gurugram Road here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

A countrymade pistol, five cartridges and one spent cartridge were seized from Musaddiq Ansari after he fired in the parking lot of the Metropolitan Mall, the police said.

Ansari, a resident of Bijwasan in Delhi, runs a food supplement shop in Bijwasan and was a regular visitor to a club in the mall over the last 2-3 years.

Ansari visited the mall during the night. After he returned to the parking lot in a drunken state around 3am, he allegedly fired a shot into the air. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

"A passerby informed a police patrol vehicle stationed at the MG Road Metro station. The police rushed to the spot and arrested him," said DLF Phase-2 police station SHO Inspector Aman.

The police asked the accused about the weapon licence but he failed to produce the same.

"During questioning, he confessed to firing in the air just to show off," the SHO said.

"A case under the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against Ansari. We are also investigating from where accused obtained the illegal weapon," he added.

"Also, if the man visited the mall, how was he allowed inside the premises with the weapon? We will look into this aspect also," the officer said.

—IAS