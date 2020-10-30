HIPA organizes Program on 'Renewable Energy (RE) for Administrators'

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A five day Skill Development Training Programme, organised by the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) on 'Renewable Energy (RE) for Administrators' concluded at Gurugram today.

Sharing more details about it, an official spokesperson of HIPA said the training programme focused on Solar Energy and on the economic use of Biomass like paddy straw (parali) etc. The programme was organised with the support of the Department of New & Renewable Energy Haryana and Haryana Renewable Energy Development Authority (HAREDA).



Elaborating on it further the spokesperson said that about 60 officers from various Departments of the state government, including a few from Government of India, from New and Renewable Energy, HAREDA, HVPN, Public Health Engineering Department, Irrigation & Water Resources, Urban Local Bodies, Architecture, Higher Education, Panchayati Raj, Prisons Department, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, India, Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics participated in it.



The training programme covered various topics including Renewable Energy (RE) options, their potential & limitations & why RE today is a viable option to the conventional sources. Other topics like Energy Security, Socio-Economic Aspects like job creation, local solutions in Health & Agriculture were also discussed along with RE status, market trends, Maturity of Technology, Future Potential.



The speakers spoke at length on RE Policy, Pricing, Regulatory & Non Regulatory Aspects, Solar Technology (Photovoltaics, Lithium Ion Batteries, Inverters, Charge Controllers, Power Controllers).



During the training programme the officers were introduced to Solar Thermal Technology, Concentrated Solar Power, Hybrid Models. Besides this, Solar Applications in Agricultural use, Health Care, Rural Development, Potable Drinking Water, Desalination plants, Rooftop Solar Plants, Solar Parks, Solar E Mobility (Electric Vehicles), Solar Cold Storage for Agriculture & Food Processing, High Social Impact Projects were also discussed.



Among other important subjects discussed were RE Financing, Project Formulation & Contractual Aspects, Best Practices, Energy Efficiency, Net Zero Buildings & Green Building Concepts, said the spokesperson.



During the training programme other uses of solar energy like the possibility of Solar Application for Lift Irrigation in South Haryana, Canal Top Solar Power Plants, Solar Energy use in PHED water supply schemes was discussed.



Participants were divided into groups & made their group presentation on the applications they would like to introduce in their workplaces.



Eminent guest speakers from various National Institutions, Private Sectors shared their experiences on the entire gamut of Renewable Energy alongwith their applications and best practices.



Mr. D.S Dhesi, IAS (Retd), Chief Principal Secretary to CM Haryana delivered the valedictory address. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Dhesi emphasized on the need for moving towards a low carbon dependent grid and complemented HIPA for its efforts.



Mrs. Surina Rajan, IAS (Retd), DG HIPA proposed the vote of thanks. She outlined HIPA's future plan in this regard, including developing a three week professional course on the RE Sector & developing an exclusive program for the RE entrepreneurs of Haryana.






