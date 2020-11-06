Haryana to install CCTV cameras in all cities : Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij said that the State Government has plans to install CCTV cameras in all cities of the state. Appropriate guidelines in this regard are also being issued, he added.

Mr. Vij said this while responding to a question in the House on the second day of the monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha today.

He said that earlier CCTV cameras were installed in the Smart Cities by the Urban Local Bodies Department, the maintenance of which is now being given to the Home Department. CCTV cameras play an important role in preventing crime and said that the State Government is serious in this direction,he added.

Mr. Vij said that about 1500 cameras will be installed for CCTV surveillance system and traffic management in district Faridabad and 94 junctions will be fitted with CCTV cameras for traffic system. He said that 700 CCTV cameras have already been installed under the Smart City Mission. Apart from this, under the Smart City Mission the process of installing 760 CCTV cameras in Karnal at a cost of Rs 159 crore is underway, he added.

The Urban Local Bodies Minister said that to maintain law and order and smooth management of traffic in Gurugram, it is planned to install CCTV cameras along with GMDA, Gurugram. The State Government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 45.55 crore under Haryana Police Modernization for installing CCTV cameras in Gurugram and Faridabad. Of this, an amount of Rs 25 crore has been transferred to GMDA, Gurugram and the remaining amount is deposited with Hartron which will be spent for installing CCTV cameras in other districts.

Mr. Vij said that 120 CCTV cameras will be installed on NH-1 in various districts by Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited for highway safety. As many as 22 CCTV cameras are proposed to be installed in Ambala, 24 in Kurukshetra, 28 in Karnal, 22 in Panipat, and 24 in Sonipat at an estimated cost of Rs 7.54 crore. (JMT-INF ).



