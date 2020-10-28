Haryana to give festival advance to over 2L employees

Chandigarh: In view of the festive season, the Haryana government on Wednesday announced to give an advance of Rs 18,000 to Group-C and Rs 12,000 to Group-D regular employees of the state.

An official spokesperson said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. The disbursement of advance will be carried out in the first week of November.

He said the decision would benefit 2,29,631 Group C and D regular employees and would amount to Rs 386.40 crore.





The advance amount would be interest free and recoverable in not more than 12 installments.

—IANS