Haryana reduces prices of RT-PCR, rapid antigen Covid tests

Gurugram: The Haryana government has brought down the prices of RT-PCR and rapid antigen Covid-19 tests for private laboratories to Rs 900 and Rs 500 respectively.

An order in this regard was issued by Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Haryana.

Earlier the RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests for private laboratories was Rs 1,200 and Rs 650.

This is the third time the Haryana government has reduced the prices for testing through the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction at private labs.

On October 3, the state government had reduced the cost of RT-PCR testing from Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,200.

According to health officials, the rate has been fixed after due consideration of experts.

"Taking into account the cost of the kits and consumables and consent of private laboratories, the order said, adding that the amount chargeable is inclusive of all taxes.

Further, the laboratories have also been directed to display rates in a visible manner.

"This cost is applicable only for state residents. This will encourage more people to come forward for more tests," said Chief Medical Officer, Virender Yadav.

—IANS