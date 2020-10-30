Haryana Police to observe Sardar Patel Birthday as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Chandigarh (The Hawk): To mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Haryana Police has decided to observe Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31, 2020 in a befitting manner across the State.

Giving this information here today, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Mr Navdeep Singh Virk said that police officers and jawans would pay homage to Iron Man of India on this day that serves to reinforce the commitment to strengthen the national unity, integrity and security.

He said that all Range ADGPs/IGPs alongwith Commissioners of Police, Gurugram and Faridabad have been asked to organize appropriate programmes on this occasion including the 'Pledge-taking Ceremony' and March-Past in Karnal, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, South Range, Faridabad and Gurugram. A pledge taking ceremony will also be organised at all district headquarters and police headquarters in the morning on the same day.

Mr Virk said that this year's celebration of National Unity Day has a special significance for Police forces which plays an important role in keeping the nation united. To pay homage to the great leader, Ekta Diwas Parade will also be organized by the police and Central Armed Police Forces at Statue of Unity, Kevadia in Gujarat. Police have given countless sacrifices for internal security and sovereignty of the country. With observance of the day, we will continue to move on the path of our service to the nation with more vigour to further strengthen the unity and integrity of the country, he added. (JMT-INF ).