Top
Home > State News > Haryana > Haryana Police SIT reaches residence of Ballabgarh murder victim

Haryana Police SIT reaches residence of Ballabgarh murder victim

 The Hawk |  28 Oct 2020 8:43 AM GMT

Haryana Police SIT reaches residence of Ballabgarh murder victim

Faridabad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Haryana Police on Wednesday reached the residence of the 21-year-old woman who was shot dead by a man in Ballabgarh earlier this week.

A final year commerce student was shot dead on Monday afternoon outside her college in Ballabgarh, where she had gone to take an exam. The man who shot her was seen in a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

—ANI

Updated : 28 Oct 2020 8:43 AM GMT
Tags:    Haryana   Police   SIT   Ballabgarh   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X