Haryana Police seized 7 kg opium , two held

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In yet another anti-narcotic drive, Haryana Police has claimed that it has arrested two persons with 7 kg of opium in Kurukshetra district.

While giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that arrested accused have been identified as Malkit Singh alias Manga of Kurali (Mohali) and Mohan Singh of Rajpura in Punjab.

Divulging the detail, he said that a police team during patrolling had got a tip-off about smuggling of drugs by two persons moved from Jharkhand in a truck carrying opium and will go to Mohali in Punjab. Upon getting input, the police team immediately swung into action and arrested the duo with 7 kg opium near Umri Chowk on GT road.

The police source said that during preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that accused had brought seized opium from a dhaba in Jharkhand.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further probe is underway, he added. (JMT-INF ) .

Haryana Police has also claimed to have seized 6000 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in Kaithal district when the consignment was being illegally transported in a canter.

Giving this information here today, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that Police have impounded the vehicle and seized the consignment which was packed in 500 cartons.

The arrested driver has been identified as Baljinder, a resident of district Ludhiana, Punjab. Upon interrogation, the accused failed to produce any permit or license in this regard. The seizure was made by a team of Kalayat Police Station after credible information.

A case under relevant sections of Excise Act was registered against the accused and further investigation into this case has been taken up.

"The culprit involved in illicit liquor trade would not be spared and strict action would be taken against such elements", added the spokesperson. (JMT-INF ).