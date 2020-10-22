Haryana got first rank under the Anemia Mukt Bharat programme

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Achieving another milestone, Haryana has successfully been ranked first under the Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB) programme. This programme launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and UNICEF, Haryana has been ranked first among 29 states in the country.

Haryana Women and Child Development Minister, Mrs. Kamlesh Dhanda expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal, Anganwadi workers and health workers for its success and said that the Chief Minister had started the "ATAL ABHIYAAN" - Assuring Total Anemia Limit – Abhiyaan in Haryana in April 2018. Under this, a plan has been announced to reduce anemia in Haryana on the lines of 'Anemia Mukt Bharat', which has had remarkable outcome. A score card has been released in this regard by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wherein Haryana has been given a score of 46.7 and has been placed at the top slot.



She said that the authorities concerned were earnestly working on the nutrition campaign for the health of women and children under the leadership of Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi and Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal. The Centre and Haryana Government are committed to develop Haryana into a healthy state by getting rid of malnutrition among children and women which has yielded positive results. The aim of the nutrition campaign is to fulfill the nutritional requirements of pregnant women and children. Apart from this, it also aims to reduce maternal mortality rate and infant mortality rate.



She said that during the nutrition fortnight, the Department of Women and Child Development organized nutrition pledge, nutrition meeting by the village panchayats, organized community programmes at the Anganwadi Centre, Hb check-up of children up 6 years of age and women, cycle rally at block level, distribution of iron tablets, vaccination through Prabhatbheri, weight and height check-up, nutrition fair, information about methods of preparing nutritious food and disseminating information about nutritious diet for pregnant women during pregnancy.



Women suffering from malnutrition and anemia are being benefitted from this campaign. This campaign is a major step to eradicate malnutrition. She said that under the nutrition campaign, people are made aware of malnutrition and anemia through Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi helpers. (JMT-INF ) .

