Haryana farmers are satisfied with PMFBY, claims CM Khattar

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the farmers of the state are satisfied with the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY ) and now despite the insurance scheme being optional, the farmers themselves are coming forward to get their crops insured while some politicians are spreading rumours about the insurance scheme.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Leader of the House in the Vidhan Sabha, was speaking today in response to a supplementary question asked by Mrs. Kiran Choudhary of the Congress Party during the Question Hour during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Session.



The Chief Minister said that three companies have been entrusted with the task of crop insurance and these companies have been selected by floating tenders. The entire state is divided into four clusters and each cluster has different premiums according to the crop. It is 10.96 per cent in the first cluster, 8.11 per cent in the second, 8.49 per cent in the third and fourth.



The Chief Minister also informed the House that different states have made clusters as per their geographical position. Like, Rajasthan has made 12 clusters. Elaborating on it further he said that the insurance companies work for profit. Moreover, the growing competition every year affects the rate of tender. He said that the claim is not released according to the sum insured. The claim is made either by estimating the crop cutting experience or according to the assessment of the damage to the crops.



He also informed that some farmers do not even know that they had insured their crops, but the claim amount has been credited to their accounts. Thus, the farmers are coming forward to get their crops insured on their own.



Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, Mr. JP Dalal also said that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is nothing less than a boon for farmers. Farmers are coming forward to insure crops themselves, from either banks or personally directly through insurance companies. So far, Rs. 2089 crore was collected as premium, while Rs 2989 crore was given to farmers as claims. Thus, the farmers were benefited by more than Rs 900 crore.



Mr. JP Dalal was speaking in the House during the question hour of Haryana Vidhan Sabha session today in response to a question asked by the Congress MLA Mrs. Kiran Chaudhary regarding the compensation given to farmers in district Bhiwani.



Mr. JP Dalal also apprised the House that during the last year Kharif 2019 and Rabi 2019-20, a total number of 14,675 farmers of Bhiwani district had applied for insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, out of which 13452 applications were genuine and payments were made to the farmers. A total number of 1223 farmers' applications were incorrect, out of which 514 applications are pending due to inaccurate matching with bank accounts or accounts of insurance companies. He said that more than 103 percent claim has been given in Bhiwani district. The House was also apprised that in Kharif 2018, a fine of Rs 34.92 crore was also imposed on insurance companies in the State for delaying payments of claims.



Mr. Dalal said that some Congress leaders are using farmers to further their politics by using reports in the media, while they are not even aware of the reality of the farmers.(JMT-INF ).







