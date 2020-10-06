Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests +ve for COVID-19

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the politician himself informed through twitter on Tuesday.

"My COVID report has come as positive. Though I don't have any symptoms, yet, I am self isolating myself", the Deputy CM said in a video posted on Twitter.

He further asked people who have come in his contact during past one week to get themselves tested for the contagion.

Earlier, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also contracted the infection but later recovered.

