Haryana CM performs Bhoomi Poojan of Runway for Phase-II Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the day of successful completion of one year of the second term of the state government, Haryana Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar today performed the Bhoomi Pujan of Runway for Phase-II Integrated Aviation Hub, Hisar .

The Government of Haryana has already signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for a strong International Aviation Hub in Hisar.



The Government sources claim that the proposed aviation hub from Hisar has an airport of international standards with 9,000-foot run-way, adequate parking space, maintenance facilities, repair and overhauling (MRO) facilities for airlines and General Aviation (GA) operators, Aerospace University, pilots, Global Training Centre for Engineers and Ground Handling Staff and plans for residential and commercial development.



The sources informed that for the implementation of UDAN 4 Scheme from the Advanced Hisar Airport three hangars are being constructed to accommodate a large apron, a small ferry terminal and A320 type aircraft. A Joint Working Group of Domain Experts has been formed to guide the State Government for the development of Aviation Hub in Hisar.



It has been decided to expand the existing airstrips in five airports of the state. Hisar Airport is being developed as an aviation hub and the runway here will be extended to 9,000 feet, while the other four airstrips at Karnal, Pinjore, Bhiwani and Narnaul will be expanded to 5,000 feet, so that at these places also, medium-sized aircraft can be provided with various activities like parking, sub-basing, flying training as well as adventure sports.



Hisar Airport has already been added under the Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Central Government. ( JMT–INF )

