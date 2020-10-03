Haryana CM Exhorts Youth To Vow To Make Country Clean

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Gandhi Jayanti , exhorted the people especially youth that on this day today, they should take a pledge to work voluntarily towards making the country clean and said that the government together with over 130 crore population of the country would definitely achieve the vision of 'Swacch Bharat'.

Mr Manohar Lal was speaking after launching "Swachhta Pakhwada" from Panchkula today. Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Mr Gian Chand Gupta was also present.

While paying rich tributes to father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister, Mr Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, Haryana Chief Minister, Mr Manohar Lal today urged the people especially the youth to take pledge to keep their surroundings clean and join hands with the government to achieve the objective of 'Swacch Bharat Mission', launched by Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi on the occasion of 'Gandhi Jayanti' in 2014.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also launched a State-of-the-Art Mobile Water Testing Laboratory Van fully equipped with a multi-parameter system containing analyzers, sensors, probes and instruments based on Colorimentric, Electrochemistry etc. This mobile Water Testing Laboratory will be an effective mode of surveillance of drinking water quality in rural areas in the State.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government has decided to celebrate "Swachhta Pakhwada" in all cities of the State from October 2, 2020 to October 17, 2020. He said that during these 15 days, special focus would be given on the cleanliness of sewerage systems and desilting of ponds. In the ongoing COVID-19 situation, ensuring cleanliness has become even more imperative; he said adding that the State Government would be able to achieve this objective only through the active participation of people. He said that besides keeping the surroundings clean it is equally important to maintain it and for this people have to imbibe the habit of cleanliness into their nature.

Mr Manohar Lal said that today we are celebrating the birth anniversaries of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister, Mr Lal Bahadur Shastri, the two great personalities who had made unmatched contribution for ensuring the freedom of our nation and prosperity of the people. He said that Mahatma Gandhi always had cleanliness and sanitation closest to his heart and he always wanted to see India clean and green. He said that former Prime Minister, Mr Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' and worked towards further strengthening the security system of the country and upliftment of weaker sections of the society.

He said that though India became independent in 1947, the desired result on the cleanliness front is yet to be achieved even in 2020. He said that Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi had given a call of 'Swacch Bharat' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in 2014. Following the call of the Prime Minister, the Haryana Government has launched Swacchta Abhiyan (campaign) in the State and became the first State in the country to achieve 100 percent ODF status in rural areas. He said that now all urban areas in Haryana have also been certified as open defecation free (JMT-INF ).