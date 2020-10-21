Haryana CM Announces Job To One Family Member Of Each Martyr Police Personnel

Chandigarh (The Hawk): In a significant decision for the welfare of dependents of police personnel in the State, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal today announced that one family member each of 50 police personnel would be provided government job under the Ex-gratia scheme of the State government by November 1, 2020. Besides, he also announced that the family members of martyr SPO Kaptan Singh would also be provided ex-gratia amount of Rs 30 lakh at par with the ex-gratia amount being given to the family of martyr Constable Ravinder Singh. Both SPO Kaptan Singh and Constable Ravinder Singh lost their lives in an attack by the anti-social elements during night patrolling.

Mr Manohar Lal was speaking on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day programme at Police Line, Moginand in Panchkula today. On this occasion, he also paid homage to the police martyrs by laying a wreath at the War Memorial. Haryana Vidhan Speaker, Mr Gian Chand Gupta was also present on this occasion.

The Chief Minister said that at present only 50 cases of ex-gratia are pending in the police department. "I have talked to Director General of Police (DGP), Mr Manoj Yadava in this regard and decided to give a government job to one family member each of 50 police personnel under the ex-gratia scheme of the State government by November 1, 2020", he said. The State Government has implemented a new ex-gratia scheme for the State Government employees. Under this scheme, if an employee dies before the age of 52, one of his or her family members will be provided a job in the government.

While paying rich tributes to 264 martyrs of Central Armed Police Forces including two from Haryana Police who have sacrificed their lives during the last one year, the Chief Minister said that this day is dedicated to our brave sons who have sacrificed their lives in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country and the security of life and property of the citizens.

Mr Manohar Lal said that after the untimely demise of our brave hearts, it is the responsibility of the government to take care of their families and ensure that they do not feel a void in their life due to their demise. He said that the Haryana Government has started various schemes for the welfare of dependents of police personnel who have sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. He said that compensation amount of Rs 30 lakh is provided to the next of kin of deceased police personnel under an agreement of Accidental Insurance Death Cover. Further, while taking yet another welfare step, the Haryana Police has increased the Accidental Insurance Death Cover for its pensioners from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, he added.

He said that on October 21, 1959, ten soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force had lost their lives in an ambush attack by Chinese soldiers while they were patrolling in the Ladakh Area on Indo-Tibetan Border. Since then, October 21 is being observed as Police Commemoration Day. He said that about 35,000 police personnel have so far sacrificed their lives fighting the terrorists and anti-social elements while serving the motherland. He said that since the formation of Haryana as a separate State in 1966, as many as 80 police personnel have sacrificed their lives in the State in line of their duties.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the role of Haryana Police for working as front line Corona Warriors for the containment of COVID-19. He said more than 2500 police personnel have been affected from Corona while performing their duties. Out of these, six have lost their lives.

Earlier, paying rich tributes to police martyrs, DGP Mr Manoj Yadava said that supreme sacrifice made by our brave hearts for maintaining unity and integrity of the country can never be forgotten. He said that this year, 264 police personnel got martyrdom in the country including two from Haryana. The nation would always be grateful to these Jawans. On this occasion, the DGP also read out the names of martyrs of state police and Central Armed Police Forces to acknowledge the supreme sacrifice made by them.

Among those present on this occasion included Additional Chief Secretary, Home Rajeev Arora, DGP Vigilance P.K Agrawal, DGP Crime Mohd. Akil, Chairman-cum-Managing Director Power Utilities, Shatrujeet Kapoor, ADGPs namely Alok Roy, Navdeep Singh Virk, A.S. Chawla, Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja, Commissioner of Police Saurabh Singh and other senior officers of civil and police administration. . (JMT-INF ) .