Haryana CM Administers Pledge To Fight Against COVID-19

Chandigarh (The Hawk): After setting a fine example regarding excellent arrangements made for the containment of COVID-19, Haryana Chief Minister, Mr Manohar Lal, today again gave a strong message to the people of the State by taking a pledge to fight this pandemic.

Sharing more information in this regard, an official spokesman said that on October 8, 2020, Prime Minister, Mr. Narendra Modi in his 'Maan ki Baat' programme had initiated a unique initiative of asking the countrymen to take a mass movement pledge against COVID-19.

While taking it forward, Haryana Chief Minister, Mr. Manohar Lal along with officers and employees today took the same pledge from Haryana Civil Secretariat, Chandigarh and reiterated his resolve to fight this pandemic.

While, taking the pledge he said, "I Manohar Lal commit to be vigilant and bear in mind at all times, the risk to myself and my colleagues from COVID-19. I promise to take all necessary precautions that prevent the spread of this deadly virus. I promise to follow and encourage others to follow the key COVID Appropriate Behaviours. To always wear a mask/face cover, especially when in public places. To maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet from others. To wash my hands, frequently and thoroughly with soap and water. Together we will win this fight against COVID-19."

Along with Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Mr. Vijai Vardhan, other Administrative Officers, officers and employees of Secretariat also took a pledge to fight against COVID-19.

All the Deputy Commissioners from District Mini Secretariats also took the pledge through virtual medium.

All the officers and jawans of Haryana Police also took an oath today at Police Headquarters in Panchkula under the 'Jan Andolan Campaign' launched by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi for spreading awareness regarding the COVID-19 safety measures to stop the spread of virus.

Additional Director General of Police, Modernization and Welfare, Mr. Alok Kumar Roy administered COVID-19 pledge to all the officers and employees during the event.

Mr. Roy said that Haryana Police is committed to be vigilant and follow the key message of the 'Jan Andolan Campaign' that is 'Wear Mask, Follow Physical Distancing and Maintain Hand Hygiene'.

Calling upon the officials to collectively work towards encouraging others to follow the key COVID appropriate behaviours, he said that together we will definitely win this fight against the pandemic.(JMT-INF)