Gurugram: Over 4,500 health workers to get vaccine Today

Gurugram: "As the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive has begun in India and our hospital is going to start the drive from Monday the drive will continue till 5 p.m. We are aiming to inoculate 100 HCW every day. Our healthcare staff, who will be vaccinated on Monday, have been briefed well about the whole exercise," Dr. Tarun Jhamb, Consultant Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia hospital, Palam Vihar, Gurugram told IANS.



"The vaccine drive has begun across India. We have also prepared with all precautionary measures for the covid vaccine drive. Also, it's a great achievement. Nowhere it has happened in the history of the world that a vaccine was developed at such a fast speed. The vaccines look very promising and the side effects are not significant enough. So, we should get good results from Covid vaccine," said, Dr. P.Venkata Krishnan, Internal Medicine, Paras Hospital Gurugram.

He further said, "After getting the vaccination it doesn't mean that we should immediately get back to pre-Covid pattern, stop wearing masks or start socialising. Things will take time to come to normalcy but the fear of Covid-19 will be significantly reduced."

—IANS