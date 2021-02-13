Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 1 held

Gurugram: The cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police has busted an illegal call centre operating in Saraswati Vihar area of Gurugram.

The call centre mostly used to cheat US nationals on the pretext of Amazon security support service, the police said on Saturday.

While duping their clients, they used to introduce themselves as service providers of the company. According to the police, a team of the cyber crime police station led by Inspector Azad Singh raided the call centre in Saraswati Vihar area following a tip-off. During the raid, the police arrested the accused Ankit Chaudhary, a resident of Saraswati Vihar Housing Board Colony in Gurugram.

Chaudhary disclosed that he along with his two co-partners identified as Nasir alias Chand and Sumit Chauhan used to run the fake call centre.

During the raid, the police spotted 5 men and 5 women, who were working at the fake call centre and were communicating with US nationals. However, after questioning the police released youths who were working there.

"We received specific inputs that a fake call centre had cheated several US nationals while posing as Amazon security support service providers in the area. The youths were employed at the call centre which was being operated without a licence issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DOT)," said a police official.

"During the questioning, the accused revealed that they used to communicate with US nationals as Amazon security support service providers and charge via online payment," he added.

"The matter is under investigation. How the accused were operating the fake call centre is part of the investigation. The involvement of other people cannot be ruled out. The culprits are on police remand for further questioning," the officer said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act has been registered at Cyber Crime police station.

--IANS