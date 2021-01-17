Driver killed as car falls from under-construction overbridge

Gurugram: A dense fog claimed another life in Gurugram as a car driver failed to see the road ahead and fell down from an under-construction railway overbridge (ROB), police said on Sunday.

The police have registered a case against contractor of the Public Works Department (PWD), who was constructing the ROB, at the Pataudi police station on the charge of causing death due to negligence on the complaint of victim Dinesh Kumar's family.

His brother Ran Singh, a resident of Rewari district, said in his police complaint that Dinesh was going to Gurugram from Rewari in his car via the Pataudi-Rewari route. "When my brother reached the under-construction ROB in Pataudi area, his car fell down from a height of 20 feet, killing him on the spot," Singh alleged said.

Police spokesman Subhash Bokan said that further action against the contractor will be taken on the basis of investigation.

According to the villagers, in March 2020, a part of the railway overbridge near Pataudi was damaged. "The construction work at the ROB was going on since November 2020, due to which a part of the bridge was broken. However, that portion of the overbridge was not closed to traffic nor any board to warn commuters put up at the spot, said a villager.

After the accident, the police put up roadblocks to close the road leading to the flyover. The villagers alleged that PWD officials did not reach the spot even though they got to know about the accident.

--IANS