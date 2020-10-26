CCS Haryana Agri Varsity Will Set Up a Solar Power Plant To Save Rs 65 Lakh Annually

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU ) , Hisar is going to take a new initiative towards conservation of environment. As a part of this, the University will soon ensure functioning of electrical appliances through solar energy. This will save the University more than about Rs 65 lakh annually and the University will get electricity at about Rs 3.33. After the solar power plant is set up, the University will generate 13.70 lakh units of electricity annually.

Giving information in this regard, the University spokesperson said that a Power Purchase Agreement (Power) has been secured between Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited (authorized from Solar Energy Corporation of India) and Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (Hareda). Under this, one megawatt solar power plant will be installed in the University. The entire cost of setting up the plant will be borne by the company. University Vice Chancellor Professor Samar Singh said that setting up a solar power plant is an important step towards environmental protection. It will be installed on the roofs of all the buildings of the University and after this the rate of electricity per unit to the University will also be reduced, because so far the cost of electricity per unit from Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam is about Rs 6.40. Power Purchase Agreement, was signed in the presence of University Vice-Chancellor Professor Samar Singh, Estate Officer and Chief Engineer, Mr. Bhupendra Singh, Sub Divisional Officer, Mr. Somvir Gehlavat and Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited CEO, Mr. Khalid Nadeem and Deputy Manager Mr. Anil Yadav.

University's Estate Officer and Chief Engineer, Mr. Bhupendra Singh said that this will be the first time such a solar power plant is being installed on government building in the state as the electricity generated from this plant will be around Rs 3.33 per unit. Earlier, wherever government buildings have solar power plants, their electricity rate per unit is expensive.

He informed that the company will take care of these plants and for the next 25 years the company will run and maintain these solar power plants. After this, on completion of the 25-year period, this solar power plant will become the property of the university.


