370 FIRs registered for immigration frauds in Haryana: Anil Vij





Chandigarh: A total of 370 FIRs have been registered in Haryana this year for immigration fraud and for sending people abroad through illegal means with the police arresting 351 persons in this regard.

In a press release, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted at the state level which will monitor and investigate such cases to put an end to immigration frauds in the state.

"There are several such fraudsters in the state who were sending youth by illegal means to countries like America, Malaysia, Mexico, Dubai etc. There are a total of 421 people from Haryana who have been sent back to India by the governments of these countries," the release said.

The Home Minister said the team has been directed to take prompt action in this regard and police have conducted raids in various districts of the state.

He said that the team has been successful in arresting 351 accused based on 51 complaints filed in 2018 and 2019 and 370 complaints filed 2020.

During the period from 2008 to 2019, 163 cases were registered under the Migrant Act. However, after the SIT was constituted in the year 2020 the number of cases registered rose by 127 per cent.

Vij said that the Karnal district has registered a maximum of 175 FIRs while 80 FIRs were registered in Kurukshetra, 51 FIRs in Kaithal and 44 FIRs in Ambala.

Bhiwani, Dadri, Sirsa and Narnaul have registered the least number of FIRs.

