3 criminals held after gunfight in Gurugram

Gurugram: Three criminals of the Sube gang were nabbed by the Gurugram police in the Sohna area after a brief encounter on Tuesday evening.

All the alleged criminals were injured while two policemen suffered bullet injuries during the shootout, officials said on Tuesday.

The gunfight broke out at around 6:30 p.m.

"Three men on a motorcycle were intercepted by the police in the Sohna area. Two of them were hit on their legs during the subsequent gunfight and the third was injured as the bike skidded during the escape attempt. The injured trio were taken into custody and were treated in hospital," ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan said.

Police constables Sunil and Abhilash were both hit on their hands during the exchange of fire and were admitted at the same hospital, a senior police official said.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Fauji of Rajiv Colony in Naharpur Rupa village, Gurugram, Kamal alias Kamli of Bhada village in Gurugram and Aman of Ludhiana in Punjab, currently residing in EWS flat near Tata Primanti apartments in Gurugram.

"The arrested culprits had been involved in nearly a dozen cases which were serious in nature. Rajesh was a bad character from Sadar Police station Gurugram while Kamal used to arrange weapons for criminals," Sangwan said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the perpetrators had planned to eliminate a property dealer but were held before they could commit the crime.

Reportedly, police has recovered 2 foreign-made pistols, 2 revolvers and 1 country-made pistol along with 110 rounds of ammunition from them, while their motorcycle has been impounded. Further probe is on, the police said.

—IANS