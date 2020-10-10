20-Year-Old, Teenage Brother Drown in Canal at Budhera Village in Gurugram

Gurugram: Ayoung man and his teenage brother drowned in a canal near a government school at Budhera village in Gurugram district on Saturday morning, police said.

According to officials, Mandeep (16) went near the canal bank but slipped and fell into it. Sandeep (20) jumped into the canal to save his sibling but both of them drowned. The village is around 13 km from here.

The deceased hailed from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh but were currently living on Pataudi Road in Gurugram. Both worked as painters.

Police said that the incident occurred around 8 am and a passerby informed them when he saw the two struggling to come out of the canal.

"A teams of police and fire brigade along with a boat and divers rushed for help but the two had already drowned. Their bodies were recovered around 10 am," said a senior police officer.

"The bodies were sent for post-mortems and their family told about the mishap. A probe is on," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

—IANS