Vaccine is completely safe, says doctor who got first jab in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The coronavirus vaccine is completely safe and inoculation is the only way to overcome the pandemic, said Dr Naveen Thacker, a paediatrician who became the first recipient of vaccine jab in Gujarat on Saturday.

For Jalpa Gandhi, a nurse at the Ahmedabad civil hospital who has been attending to coronavirus patients from day one, getting the shot meant relief from gnawing anxiety that she may catch the virus while at work.

Dr Thacker, a member of the state government''s task forces on coronavirus and mass COVID-19 vaccination, and Gandhi were administered Covishield vaccine at the civil hospital here. So were many other doctors and nurses.

"As you can see, I have not felt any adverse effect even an hour after getting inoculated. I am blessed to be the first recipient...The vaccine is totally safe, effective, and we can defeat coronavirus only when all of us get vaccinated," Dr Thacker said.

"This is the beginningof a final war," he said, adding that misleading rumours have always dogged vaccines when they appeared two centuries ago, but one should not fall prey to them.

Nurse Jalpa Gandhi has been on what she calls "COVID- 19 duty" from March 22, 2020, when the first coronavirus patient in the state was admitted to the civil hospital.

"I wore PPE kits when attending to patients, but there was always this apprehension that I might get infected and would end up infecting my family members. This caused me a lot of anxiety.

"I feel relieved after vaccination," she said.

A majority of around 50 nurses who were given the vaccine shot on the first day at the civil hospital were working in COVID-19 wards, she said.

Infection specialist Dr Atul Patel, another member of the state''s task force on COVID-19, said feeling apprehension is normal as the vaccine on coronavirus is new, but there is no reason to worry.

"We know that side effects among almost half of beneficiaries (during trials) are very mild, like body pain and headache. Nearly 30 per cent may even get a fever. A fifth of the beneficiaries may even get joint and abdominal pain.

"But these side-effects are very mild and we should not worry too much about them as they can be easily resolved," Dr Patel said.

"It is the most safe and secure vaccine, which has passed through several trials and experiments," said Dr Ketan Desai, a former president of the Medical Council of India who was also among the first to get inoculated here.

Of 100 health workers who were administered COVID-19 vaccine at the civil hospital, nearly half were doctors, including critical care specialist Dr Maharshi Desai, public health expert Dr Dileep Mavalankar, immunology expert Dr Sapan Pandya, and many doctors attached to the hospital itself.

Medical Superintendent of the civil hospital Dr J V Modi was also vaccinated.

Over 16,000 healthcare workers are set to be vaccinated on the first day across the state. —PTI



