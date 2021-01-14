Shah, family offer prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): On the occasion of Uttarayan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with his family offered prayers at Shree Jagannathji Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Amit Shah is on a day-long personal visit to his home state, Gujarat.

Taking on Twitter Shah extended greetings on Makar Sankranti to the nation and wished good health for all.

"I wish the festival of Makar Sankranti to bring new energy and good health in the lives of all the countrymen. Best wishes on Makar Sankranti," his tweet read.

Makar Sankranti or Uttarayan is a festival in the Hindu calendar, dedicated to the sun deity 'Surya'.

He also greeted people on Pongal and Magh Bihu. (ANI)