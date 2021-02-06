PM pitches for world-class judicial system powered by AI

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the possibility of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being examined to improve the efficiency and speed of the judiciary in the country.

Modi was virtually addressing an event in Ahmedabad, marking the diamond jubilee of the Gujarat High Court. The Prime Minister also released a commemorative postage stamp marking 60 years of the Gujarat High Court.

He said that along with the country the judicial system of India also stood up in the fight against Covid and improved. "I thank the Supreme Court of India for giving legal sanctity to video conferencing and teleconferencing which has speeded up the e-proceedings in all courts. We are proud to say that our Supreme Court has become the largest Supreme Court in the world with maximum hearings through video conferencing. Our high courts and district courts are also hearing cases through video conferencing even during the difficult times like Covid."

"It is a matter of satisfaction for us that the Law Ministry, under the E-Courts Integrated Mission, by setting up the digital infrastructure has helped our courts to work virtually. The Digital India Mission is rapidly modernising the judicial system of the country. More than 18,000 courts in the country have been computerised," said Modi.

Commenting on the possibilities of using Artificial Intelligence in the judicial system, Modi said, "To make our judicial system future-ready, the use of AI is being explored. The use of AI will not only improve the efficiency of the judiciary but will also speed up the entire system. In all these efforts, the 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat' campaign will play a major role."

The Prime Minister said, "Working with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the e-committee of the Supreme Court is working towards improving the efficiency of the judiciary. While maintaining tight security, work is on to develop cloud-based infrastructure."

"The Gujarat High Court has been the first state court to livestream court proceedings in the country and a long held discussion on the concept of open courts has been materialised. The e-filing of cases in the courts across the country has also brought about a new paradigm shift in the judicial system. The unique identifier code, the QR code given to each cases, has strengthened the National Judicial Data grid and through that the ease of justice is improving. Through this, not only is the ease of living improving but the ease of business is also improving. The ease of business has given confidence to foreign investors who are assured that their judicial interests will be secured," he added.

"To help the common man get speedy justice, e-Seva centres are being opened in the high courts and the district courts of the country. The e-Lok Adalat is now the new normal. Junagarh had the first e-Lok Adalat."

Modi released a commemorative postage stamp marking the completion of 60 years of the establishment of the Gujarat High Court.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani were also virtually present at the event along with Judges of the Supreme Court and Gujarat High Court and members of the law fraternity of Gujarat.

--IANS