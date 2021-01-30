Gujarat: CBI books 2 ex-customs officials, 5 others in gold smuggling case

Top
 The Hawk |  30 Jan 2021 5:37 AM GMT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two former superintendents of customs, who were posted at Air Intelligence Unit of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SPV) International Airport, and five private persons in connection with a gold smuggling case in Ahmedabad, the agency said on Friday.

The CBI registered the case on a complaint from Principal Commissioner of Customs in Ahmedabad.

"It was alleged that some unscrupulous persons were indulged in smuggling of gold in the form of a paste and also 24-carat pure gold jewellery from abroad through SVP International Airport by engaging carriers," the agency said.

Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused.

An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

