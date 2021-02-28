Gujarat: About 11-feet long crocodile rescued from construction site in Vadodara

Top
 The Hawk |  28 Feb 2021 10:09 AM GMT

Vadodara (Gujarat): A crocodile measuring about 10-11 feet long crocodile was rescued from a constriction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday.

According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, the crocodile was about 10-11 feet long and was found in a ditch.

"We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," said Pawar.

He added after a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat. (ANI)

