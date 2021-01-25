Guj: Labourer sleeping on pavement crushed to death by truck

Palanpur: A labourer sleeping by the roadside in Palanpur town of Gujarat''s Banaskantha district was crushed to death by a dumper truck early Monday morning, police said.

Two people who were injured in the accident, which took place on Mansoravar Road around 6:30am, have been hospitalised, said Inspector KP Gadhvi of Palanpur West police station.

"Deceased Megan Degadia, a native of Danta taluka, had come to Palanpur to work at a construction site. The truck veered off the road and climbed onto the pavement where the deceased and others were sleeping," he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the official said. —PTI